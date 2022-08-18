SSC Scam Case: Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee Sent To Judicial Custody Till Aug 31

Kolkata: Former Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee have been sent to Judicial Custody till August 31 in connection with SSC recruitment scam.

Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee have been in ED remand since their arrest on July 23 over alleged illegal appointments of teaching and non-teaching staff in Bengal schools.

Chatterjee has been relieved of his ministerial duties by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while Trinamool Congress has removed him from all posts he held in the party.

The ED has claimed to have recovered Rs 49.8 crore in cash, a huge quantity of jewellery and gold bars from flats owned by Mukherjee, besides documents of properties and of a joint company held by the two accused.