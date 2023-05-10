SSC CHSL notification 2023 released: Check scheme of exam and last date

Bhubaneswar: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2023 for recruitment to the Group C posts viz. Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India.

The submission of online applications has commenced on May 9, 2023 and the last date for receipt of online applications is June 8, 2023.

Vacancies

There are approximately 1600 vacancies. However, the exact number of vacancies will be determined in due course and made available on the website of the Commission (https://ssc.nic.in> Candidate’s Corner> Tentative Vacancy).

Essential Educational Qualifications

For Data Entry Operator (DEO)/ DEO Grade ‘A’ in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG), Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Ministry of Culture: 12th Standard pass in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent.

For LDC/ JSA and DEO/ DEO Grade ‘A’ (except DEOs in Department/ Ministry mentioned at Para 8.1 above): Candidates must have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.

Age Limit (As on 01-08-2023):

The crucial date for age reckoning is fixed as 01-08-2023. Candidates born not before 02-08-1996 and not later than 01-08-2005 are eligible to apply. Permissible relaxation in upper age limit for different categories in accordance with rules.

Pay Scale

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA): Pay Level-2 (Rs. 19,900-63,200).

How to Apply

Applications must be submitted in online mode only through the website of SSC headquarters i.e. https://ssc.nic.in.