SSC Announces CGL, CHSL Exam Dates; Check Details Here

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday announced dates for Combined Graduate Level 2021 and Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level.

As per SSC Exam Notice, SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam will be conducted from 11 April to 21 April 2022 while SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam will be conducted from 25 May to 10 June 2022.

Candidates shall be required to download the admit cards in order to appear for the exam. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates.

The admit card will be made available on the official website of SSC NR, SR, WR, ER, KKR, NWR, MPR, NER Regions for which you have applied. SSC Admit Card can be downloaded using the application details or personal details.