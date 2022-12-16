SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ Raises 410 Million Yen At Japanese Box Office

Mumbai: SS Rajamouli’s period action film “RRR” has emerged as the highest grossing Indian film in Japan, the makers announced Friday.

The official Twitter handle of “RRR” shared a poster which stated that the Golden Globe-nominated film raised over 410 million yen at the Japanese box office since its release in the country on October 21.

“Delighted to share that #RRRMovie is now the highest grossing film with the highest footfall recorded for an Indian film in Japan! Thank you for all the love you showered on our stars and director ever since the film’s release,” the post read.