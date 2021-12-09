SS Rajamouli’s Film RRR Trailer Out Now

New Delhi: The trailer of the much-awaited action drama RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR is out now. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film also stars Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

Check out the RRR trailer below:

The trailer narrates the main story of the film – two freedom warriors Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju coming together to fight against the oppressive rulers.

RRR stands for Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in Telugu and Raththam Ranam Rowthiram in Tamil. The film will release on January 7, 2022.