SS Rajamouli Unveils Trailer Of Ashok Galla’s Debut Film ‘Hero’ 

Mumbai: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has unveiled the trailer of Ashok Galla’s debut film ‘Hero’. The film is being helmed by Sriram Adittya, while Padmavathi Galla is bankrolling it under the banner Amara Raja Media and Entertainment.

Taking to his Twitter handle, SS Rajamouli unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the debutant’s film Hero. Sharing the YouTube link of the trailer, the celebrated director wrote, “Here’s Hero Trailer”. He further sent best wishes to the entire team of the film, especially Ashok Galla. The filmmaker wrote, “My best wishes to the entire team of #HERO and especially to @AshokGalla_ on his debut.”

<>

</>

Apart from Ashok Galla and Nidhhi Agerwal, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Naresh, Brahmaji and Vennela Kishore. Naresh will play Ashok Galla’s father in the film while Jagapathi Babu will essay Nidhhi Aerwal’s dad. The film is scheduled for release on January 15, 2022, a day before the harvest festival of Sankranti.