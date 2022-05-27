SS Rajamouli Shares ‘Kesariya’ Telugu Version ‘KumKumala’ from Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra

New Delhi: The teaser of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s song Kesariya from one of the most anticipated films Brahmastra enthralled the audience. The makers have now released the Telugu version of the teaser titled Kumkumala.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has shared the Telugu teaser of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Hindi song Kesariya from Brahmastra.

The new teaser in Telugu is titled Kumkumala and features a few seconds of additional footage in the beginning that the audience has not seen yet.

Sharing the link to the video, Alia took to Instagram and wrote, “#Kesariya becomes #Kumkumala. Enjoy the teaser you have loved so much, in Telugu, with love and pride. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva comes to cinemas on September 9th.”