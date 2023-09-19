SS Rajamouli Announces Biopic On Dadasaheb Phalke Titled ‘Made In India’

Hyderabad: After the global success of RRR, filmmaker SS Rajamouli is back with his new project. The filmmaker on Tuesday shared the announcement teaser of his upcoming project titled ‘Made In India’, a biopic on ‘Father of Indian Cinema’ Dadasaheb Phalke.

The ‘RRR’ filmmaker took to X to share the video and wrote, “When I first heard the narration, it moved me emotionally like nothing else. Making a biopic is tough in itself, but conceiving one about the FATHER OF INDIAN CINEMA is even more challenging. Our boys are ready and up for it.. With immense pride, Presenting ‘MADE IN INDIA’.”

The teaser described the upcoming feature as the ‘biopic of Indian cinema’. It said , “Indian cinema has witnessed many biopics. This is the biopic of Indian cinema. SS Rajamouli presents to you, Made in India.”

‘Made In India’ will be directed by Nitin Kakkar, known for films such as ‘Filmistaan’,’Mitron’ and ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’. The venture also marks Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya’s debut as a film producer. He was credited as line producer of ‘RRR’.

“It’s been years since I wanted to fulfill my dream of becoming a producer. The moment has come. ‘MADE IN INDIA’… With utmost responsibility, taking this up as a challenge,” Karthikeya wrote on X.