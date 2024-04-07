Srinivas Pallia Succeeds Thierry Delaporte as Wipro CEO

Bengaluru: IT giant Wipro has announced the appointment of Srinivas Pallia as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD). Pallia has been with Wipro since 1992, will take over the post from Thierry Delaporte, who has resigned from the post to “pursue passions outside the workplace,” the company said in a statement.

Pallia has held various leadership roles within the company, including President of Wipro’s Consumer Business Unit and Global Head of Business Application Services, will assume his new role from April 7. He will be based out of New Jersey and will report to Premji. Recently he has been serving as the CEO for Wipro’s Americas 1 market.

Delaporte (56), who was appointed as the tech giant’s CEO and MD in July 2020, will continue to work closely with Pallia and Premji until the end of May to ensure a smooth transition. His tenure was originally set to end in July 2025. Before his stint at Wipro, Delaporte served as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Capgemini.

Speaking about his new role, Pallia said, “I am excited to build on the strong foundation established by Thierry and lead Wipro on its next growth trajectory.” Pallia holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering and a master’s in management studies from the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.