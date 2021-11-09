Srinagar On UNESCO Creative Cities List
Srinagar On UNESCO Creative Cities List, PM Modi Extends Congratulations

By PragativadiNews
Srinagar: Srinagar has made it to the prestigious list of the UNESCO creative cities network for craft and folk art in a huge recognition for the centuries-old craft and heritage of Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the people of J&K for the recognition of vibrant cultural ethos of Srinagar.

The announcement was made by the UNESCO on its website on Monday. The 49 cities were added to the network of 246 cities following their designation by UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay.

Saleem Baig, Convenor of INTACH (J&K Chapter), said they have been preparing dossier for this recognition for last four years and making it UNESCO list is huge recognition of artisans of Kashmir who have kept the centuries old craft alive.

