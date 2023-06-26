Srinagar-Bound Indigo Flight Diverted To Pakistan Due To Inclement Weather

New Delhi: An IndiGo flight scheduled for Srinagar-Jammu had to diverted to Pakistan’s airspace on Sunday due to unfavourable weather conditions, according to the airline.

An airline official told the news agency ANI that the relevant authorities in both countries were informed prior to the flight entering Pakistan airspace. The aircraft later landed safely in Amritsar after briefly traversing Pakistani airspace. The incident was efficiently coordinated by air traffic control (ATC) in Jammu and Lahore.

An airline spokesperson provided further clarification, stating, “IndiGo 6e-2124 briefly entered Pakistan airspace due to adverse weather conditions, and the flight was subsequently diverted to Amritsar.”

In a separate earlier incident, an IndiGo flight from Amritsar to Ahmedabad also entered Pakistani airspace due to adverse weather conditions. IndiGo issued a statement, as quoted by ANI, saying, “IndiGo flight 6E-645, operating from Amritsar to Ahmedabad, had to deviate into Pakistan airspace over Atari due to inclement weather.”

The airline emphasized that the deviation was properly coordinated with Pakistan through communication with the Amritsar ATC. The statement further noted, “The flight crew maintained continuous radio contact with Pakistan, and the flight safely landed in Ahmedabad after the deviation.”

In another unrelated incident on Wednesday (June 21), an IndiGo flight bound for Dehradun from Delhi returned to its departure airport due to an engine malfunction, as reported by the news agency ANI.

According to the airline, the pilot promptly informed the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) and requested a priority landing. The aircraft landed safely in Delhi and will resume operations once necessary maintenance is completed.

“IndiGo flight 6E 2134 (Delhi to Dehradun) returned to its origin due to a technical issue. The pilot followed the procedure by notifying the ATC and requesting a priority landing. The aircraft landed safely in Delhi and will be back in operation after necessary maintenance,” stated IndiGo in a released statement.