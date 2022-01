Puri: In view of the Covid-19 surge in Odisha, the Puri Jagannath temple to remain shut for devotees from Monday till Jan 31.

According to the notice, in view of the new guidelines of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Puri Jagannath temple will be closed after 8.30 pm, which will be effective from January 7 till further order.

Accordingly, visitors have been asked to have darshan during the scheduled time. However, the daily rituals will be performed by the servitors normally.