Srimandir To Remain Closed For Visitors From Tomorrow

Puri: The Jagannath temple in Puri will remain closed for devotees for three days from tomorrow.

According to the decisions, besides imposing ban on zero night celebrations, the State government has asked authorities to keep a strict vigil on visitors arriving at the Puri bus stand and railway station.

Only those with complete vaccination certificates or RT-PCR negative test reports obtained within 96 hours of arrival are allowed to stay in hotels and enter into Srimandir.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that, thousands of devotees congregate in the Puri shrine every year, in order to have darshan of the Trinity on the eve of December 31 and New Year’s Day.

However, Puja and other rituals will be normally performed by the servitors.