Srimandir Servitors Thank Odisha CM For Withdrawal Of Heritage By Law

Bhubaneswar: A delegation of servitors (sevayats) from Srimandir met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday and thanked him for urging the Centre to scrap the heritage by law.

Patnaik said the developmental activities for Shree Jagannath temple will be undertaken at a faster pace with the grace of Lord Jagannath and the cooperation of all the Sevayats.

The sacrifice of the denizens of Puri will never go in vain, the Odisha CM said

Chief Minister’s 5T Secretary V K Pandian was present during the meeting.