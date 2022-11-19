Srimandir Sanctum Sanctorum Pic Goes Viral

Puri: The tall claim of tight security at the Shree Jagannath Temple here fell flat as a photo of the sanctum sanctorum of the 12th century shrine went viral on social media.

Lord Jagannath was purportedly seen in the picture that was posted on social media.

The photo has been retrieved from the facebook account of a West Bengal youth named Akash Choudhury.

The picture is suspected to have been clicked through a mobile phone.The youth posted it on his facebook account with the some captions written in Bengali.

The FB post has hurt the religious sentiments of devotees as photography of any kind inside the temple is strictly prohibited, devotees said.

The incident has pointed finger at the security system and exposed the loopholes in the age-old shrine.

It is worth mentioning that the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has banned use of mobile phones, cameras and other electronic gadgets on the temple premises on security ground. A signage has also been placed near Singhdwar for public awareness.

Moreover, the security personnel have been asked to examine devotees before their entry into the shrine. It seems the order is complied with.

Similar incidents had also been reported several times in the past indicating serious security breach at the temple.