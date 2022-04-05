Srimandir Rosaghara Vandalism Case: Suspect Detained After Identified In CCTV Footage

Puri: A suspect, allegedly involved in the Srimandir Rosa Ghara ransacking case, identified in CCTV footage, has been detained by Puri police this evening.

Taking to the Twitter, Puri SP Dr. Kanwar Vishal Singh informed regarding this. However, the suspect’s identity is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier, he had informed that CCTV footage has revealed that a person was inside the temple at 1 o’clock at the night. In another footage, he is seen accompanied outside the temple by four Jagannath Temple Police (JTP) personnel.

Police have also sought the help of the servitors and the staff of the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri to identify the person.

After the CCTV footage was shown to the temple servitors and staff, the suspect was identified and following this, police have detained him and started interrogating him. Further probe is underway.