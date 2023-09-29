Srimandir Ratna Bhandar Issue: Orissa HC Refuses to Intervene; Asks Govt To Form High-Level Panel

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has refused to intervene with the plans of the Shri Jagannath Temple Managing Committee to do an inventory of the valuables including jewellery kept in the Ratna Bhandar of Srimandir and repair works of its interior walls.

A division bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Subashis Talapatra and Justice Savitri Ratho directed the Government of Odisha to constitute a high-level committee if the Srimandir Managing Committee approaches them.

The division bench further asked the State Government to form the panel within a period of 60 days from the date when the Srimandir Managing Committee approaches them and shall assist them.

While disposing of the writ petition, the court observed that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Shri Jagannath Temple Managing Committee will collaborate actively on the conservation works of the Ratna Bhandar and expected that the State Government would come forward for efficient management when their cooperation would be sought by the Srimandir authorities.

The High Court completed the hearing on the writ petition on the safety of the Ratna Bhandar and transparency regarding the valuable articles stored in the Ratna Bhandar on Tuesday and reserved the verdict.