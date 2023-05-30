Srimandir managing committee finalises Snana Purnima, Rath Yatra rituals

Puri: Srimandir managing committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena on Monday.

“The management committee has approved the rituals to be observed at Srimandir from the Snana Purnima to Rath Yatra. The said rituals were earlier proposed and discussed at Niti sub-committee and Chhatisha Nijog meetings,” informed Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena.

As per the decision taken in the meeting, temporary sheds will be set up on the Badadanda (grand road) in front of the temple keeping the soaring temperature in view. There will be arrangements in place for easy movement of devotees.

Similarly, drinking water facility will be there as well. As it is expected that a huge number of devotees will turn up to have a darshan of deities, there will be barricades from Marchikote or Market Square to control the crowd and manage the traffic.