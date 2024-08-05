Srimandir Managing Committee Approves New SOP For Ratna Bhandar Inspection

Puri: A meeting of the Srimandir Managing Committee was held at the office of SJTA on Monday under the chairmanship of Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb who joined through video conferencing.

Similarly, SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee, District Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain, SP Pinak Mishra along with all the members of the managing committee were present.

After the meeting, SJTA Chief Padhee told the media persons that the managing committee of the temple has approved a new SOP for complete inspection of the Ratna Bhandar.

Following approval of the state government, the Ratna Bhandar will be examined using the latest scientific technology, he added.

A special draft of the 2024 Land Management Rules of Srimandir regarding the purchase of land under the Srimandir will be sent for approval to the government.

The chief administrator of Srimandir and the Collector will discuss with the relevant authorities and take appropriate measures regarding the ‘Arpan Rice’.

Similarly, due to the change in the mining rules, it has been decided to employ a special officer for its auction.

On the other hand, Puri SP’s proposal to provide special space and infrastructure to make Singhadwar police station a model police station has been discussed in the management committee meeting.

Similarly, it was decided in the meeting that 35 electric buses intended for the use of devotees would be taken over by a government-owned organization for better management.

Also, it has been decided to make the recruitment of Srimandir staff by the State Government. This decision has been taken to bring transparency.