Srimad Bhagavadgita is a source of inspiration to all: PM Modi

New Delhi: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the work done by Dr Karan Singh on Indian philosophy.

Releasing the Manuscript with commentaries by 21 scholars on shlokas of Srimad Bhagavadgita on Tuesday, PM Modi said his effort has revived the identity of Jammu and Kashmir, which has led the thought tradition of the entire India for centuries. The Jammu & Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha was also present on the occasion along with Dr Karan Singh, the Chairman Trustee of Dharmarth Trust, J&K.

He said thousands of scholars have dedicated their whole lives for in depth study of the Gita, which can be clearly seen in the analysis of different interpretations on every verse of a single scripture and the expression of so many mystics.

Dwelling upon Adi Shankaracharya, the Prime Minister said, the united India saw the Gita as a spiritual consciousness. Saints like Ramanujacharya had put forth the Gita as an expression of spiritual knowledge.

Gita has been a source of unwavering diligence and indomitable confidence for Swami Vivekananda, the Prime Minister said and added that for Sri Aurobindo, it is a true embodiment of knowledge and humanity. Gita was a beacon in Mahatma Gandhi’s most difficult times, the PM said and added it has been the inspiration of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s patriotism and valour.

The Prime Minister said that the Gita is a book for the whole world and every creature. It has been translated into many Indian and International languages, research is being carried out in many countries by many international scholars.