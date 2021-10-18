Sri Lanka’s First Test Captain Bandula Warnapura Passes Away

Colombo: Sri Lanka’s first test captain Bandula Warnapura passed away today while undergoing treatment at a private hospital. He was 68.

Bandula had played four Tests and 12 ODIs for his country.

The former opener made his ODI debut in the 1975 World Cup game against the West Indies at Old Trafford.

In 1979 World Cup, Bandula had captained Sri Lanka to a famous victory against India. He notched up his highest ODI score of 77 versus Pakistan in the 1981-82 season but it went in vain as Sri Lanka slipped to an eight-wicket loss.

Bandula went on to captain Sri Lanka in their first-ever Test versus England in Colombo in 1982. He made his first-class debut against the Indian Universities in 1970. The turning point of his first-class career came during the 1973-74 season when he compiled 154 against Pakistan Under-25. During that season, he also accumulated a fine 92 versus a Pakistan XI in a four-day game. The Pakistan XI had Test match bowlers like Asif Masood, Saleem Altaf and Intikhab Alam.

After retiring from the game, he served as the coach of the Sri Lankan set-up and then went on to become the Director of Coaching.