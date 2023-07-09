Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe To Visit India On July 21

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe will embark on a two-day visit to India on July 21. During his visit, Wickremesinghe is also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said officials on Sunday.

To work out all the arrangements for his trip to New Delhi, India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra will arrive in Sri Lanka early next week, as cited by news agency PTI.

This will be Wickremesinghe’s first visit to India after being appointed President of the cash-strapped country last year after the ouster of Gotabaya Rajapaksa in a people’s uprising in July. He was appointed President for the balance term of Rajapaksa till September 2024.

As mentioned earlier, officials said Wickremesinghe is expected to meet Prime Minister Modi and will also finalise the implementation of several Indian projects related to power and energy, agriculture, and maritime issues in the island nation ahead of his departure for New Delhi.

Others who will accompany him on the trip include Fisheries Minister Douglas Devananda, Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera, Foreign Affairs Minister Ali Sabry and Chief of President’s Staff Sagala Ratnayake, the Daily Mirror newspaper said, as cited by PTI.