Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa Resigns: Reports

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has resigned from his post on Monday, according to reports.

Sri Lanka’s health minister Prof Channa Jayasumana has also handed over his letter of resignation to the President.

This report came after President Gotbaya Rajapaksa in a special meeting on Friday requested Prime Minister to step down from power as a solution to the ongoing political crisis in the country.

On Monday, a violent clash erupted outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office.

Pro-government groups attacked protesters and more than 20 people were injured in the ensuing violence.