Sri Lankan Navy Detains 27 Tamil Nadu Fishers

Tamil Nadu: The Sri Lankan Navy on Sunday seized five of the fisherman’s mechanical boats while also detaining 27 fishermen from Rameswaram and Thangachimadam.

At least 23 fishermen from Rameswaram jetty in four boats and four fishermen in a boat had ventured into the sea from Thangachimadam.

According to the police statement, the detained people were fishing near Katchatheeve and Neduntheevu. The fishers and their boats were taken to Mannar and Kanakesanthurai ports in Sri Lanka.

Rameswaram fishermen have called for an indefinite strike from Sunday and have condemned the fishermen’s arrest.

Besides, fishermen from Thangachimadam said that four of their fellow fishermen — Sesu Michael Raj, Murugan, Sekar, and another person had gone fishing on October 13 and have yet to return.

The coastal police have informed that the Sri Lankan navy took the missing fishermen into custody.

All Fishermen’s Associations have reportedly appealed to the state and central governments to immediately interfere in the issue and strive to release the arrested fishermen.