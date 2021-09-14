Sri Lankan Legend Lasith Malinga Retires From All Forms Of Cricket

Colombo: Sri Lankan Legend pacer and 2014 T20 World Cup-winning captain Lasith Malinga announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday.

Announcing his retirement, the 38-year-old, Malinga said on his official YouTube channel, “Today is a very special day for me, I want to thank each and everyone who has supported me and blessed me throughout my T20 career.”

“I want to give 100 per cent rest to my T20 shoes. While my shoes will rest, my love for the game will never ask for rest,” a smiling Malinga added in the video.

Hanging up my #T20 shoes and #retiring from all forms of cricket! Thankful to all those who supported me in my journey, and looking forward to sharing my experience with young cricketers in the years to come.https://t.co/JgGWhETRwm #LasithMalinga #Ninety9 — Lasith Malinga (@ninety9sl) September 14, 2021

Malinga, who took a total of 546 wickets across all formats for, Sri Lanka, had already retired from Test cricket in 2011 and ODIs in 2019 but continued to play T20Is for the national side.

Apart from international matches, Malinga had a glorious career in franchise cricket as well. He was part of the Mumbai Indians team in four of their five Indian Premier League title-winning campaigns.