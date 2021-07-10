Sri Lanka Vs India Series To Start On July 18: BCCI

Mumbai: The limited over series between India and Sri Lanka, which was scheduled to begin on July 13, will now start on July 18, informed, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Saturday.

The ties between two traditional competitors was rescheduled after couple of support staff members from the home team tested positive for coronavirus on July 8 and 9.

“India-Sri Lanka ODI series to start on July 18 due to COVID-19 outbreak in-home team camp,” the BCCI informed.

The three ODI matches will now be held on July 18, 20 and 23 at the Premadasa Stadium followed by the T20 Internationals, starting on July 25.

This is one of the rarest occasions where two Indian teams will be in action at the same time. Virat Kohli’s Test side will begin their 5-match Test series in England from August 4 while the ODI series in Sri Lanka will end on July 25.