Sri Lanka To Host Asia Cup 2022

Chennai: Sri Lanka are set to host the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup, which on this occasion will be a T20I tournament. The tournament is set to be held between August 27 and September 11.

All five Test teams, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan will feature in the tournament with one more Asian side set to be decided after a qualifying tournament, starting August 20. The sixth team to join will be one of UAE, Hong Kong, Kuwait or Singapore.

The Asia Cup usually alternates between ODI and T20I formats and was last played in 2018, when India won off the last ball in the final against Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka were supposed to host the 2020 edition but had to be postponed due to the outbreak of Covid-19. After pushing it to 2021, the tournament has finally been scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka now.

Defending champions India are the most successful team, winning it seven times while Sri Lanka has won it five times.