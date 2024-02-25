Sri Lanka T20 Captain Wanindu Hasaranga Gets Two-Match Ban For Abusing Umpire

Sri Lanka T20 skipper Wanindu Hasaranga was handed a two-match ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for abusing an umpire during a loss to Afghanistan this week.

The 26-year-old remonstrated with on field umpire Lyndon Hannibal after the match for failing to call a no-ball on a high delivery to Kamindu Mendis in the last over, when Sri Lanka needed 11 from three balls.

The ICC said in a statement that the encounter had breached the code of conduct on “personal abuse”, with Hasaranga accumulating enough demerit points over two years to earn the ban and a fine of 50 percent.

Sri Lanka needed 11 runs off the last three balls when this occurred and eventually lost the match by three runs to finish the series 2-1.

Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurabaz was also fined 15% of his match fee and given one demerit point for “disobeying an umpire’s instruction during an international match.