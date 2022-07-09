Sri Lanka: Protesters Storm President’s Home

Colombo: Hours after Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his official residence here, a large number of protesters broke the police barricades and stormed the premises of the President’s House.

According to reports, thousands of protesters clashed with the police and breached barricades to storm the president’s official residence in the capital city of Colombo.

The police also fired tear gas to disperse the protesters at the Janadhipathi Mawatha.

Meanwhile, the demonstrators at “GotaGoGama” in Galle Face Green were also tear-gassed by the police as tensions escalated.

Massive crowds thronged the Galle Face Green’s “GotaGoGama” protest site from many parts of the country in support of the mass public protest.

Also read: Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Flees As Protesters Surround House