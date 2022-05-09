Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa’s Ancestral Home Set On Fire By Protesters

Colombo: Hours after the leader tendered his resignation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the ancestral home of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s family in Hambantota has been set on fire by protesters.

This comes after Rajapaksa resigned from his post in the backdrop of violent clashes that erupted between pro-and anti-government protesters outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office in Colombo.

Following his resignation, mobs supporting Mahinda Rajapaksa attacked peaceful protesters. Then protesters attacked pro-Rajapaksa supporters as they were leaving the capital to go back home.

Additionally, the homes of several ministers and ex-ministers were attacked and set on fire. The police fired tear gas to disperse both pro- and anti-government protesters.

More than a hundred protestors were injured on Monday at the Galle Face protest site during violent clashes resulting in a nationwide curfew in the country.

For about one month now, Sri Lanka has been facing acute shortages of fuel, medicines and electricity supply. Additionally, prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed.