Sri Lanka Opens For Indian Travellers Once Again

Colombo: After a long-anticipated hiatus, Sri Lanka has opened its borders to India. Fully vaccinated Indian travellers will be required to produce a negative PCR report issued not before 72 hours of their arrival and undergo an on-arrival PCR test at a certified hotel in Sri Lanka. They will then be allowed to roam across the country freely.

Regular flights will be operated between nine Indian cities and the island nation.

Sri Lankan Airlines will operate four weekly flights to Chennai, three to Mumbai, and one to Bengaluru under its new schedule. It is expected to introduce significant frequency enhancements.

Under the new schedules, the airline will be resuming services between Colombo and four Indian cities – Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Trivandrum, and Cochin – with one flight a week, whilst Hyderabad and New Delhi will be connected to Colombo with two flights in a week.