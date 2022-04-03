Sri Lanka imposes curfew and blocks social media

Colombo: The Sri Lanka government imposed a nationwide social media blackout on Sunday amid protests across the country which is facing a severe power crisis and rising inflation. Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok, Instagram and other social media platforms were blocked in Sri Lanka after the country declared a 36-hour curfew from Saturday to Monday.

“Confirmed: Real-time network data show Sri Lanka has imposed a nationwide social media blackout, restricting access to platforms including Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Instagram as emergency is declared amid widespread protests,” NetBlocks tweeted.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa issued a notice prohibiting anyone from being on any public road, in a park, on trains, or on the seashore, unless they have written permission from the authorities.

The curfew began at dusk on Saturday.

The stringent restrictions are aimed at preventing new protests, after crowds were accused of setting vehicles ablaze near the president’s private residence on Thursday.