Sri Lanka Ex President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Returns Home

Colombo: Sri Lanka’s ex-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled amid the worst-ever economic crisis in July this year, has returned home on Friday.

According to reports, the 73-year-old former leader landed in the capital, Colombo, on a Singapore Airlines flight from Thailand in the early hours of Saturday.

Rajapaksa was received by several ministers and Parliamentarians of the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party. He then left in a motorcade heavily guarded by armed soldiers and reached a government-owned house allocated to him as a former president.

Worth mentioning, Rajapaksa resigned in July after around tens of thousands of protesters stormed his office and residence. He had fled to the Maldives on July 9, went to Singapore from there and spent the past few weeks in Thailand on a diplomatic visa.