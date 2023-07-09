Sri Lanka beat Netherlands to win CWC 2023 qualifier final

Sri Lanka maintained their unbeaten run to beat Netherlands by 128 runs in the CWC23 Qualifier Final in Harare.

After winning the toss, Sri Lanka had a solid platform in challenging conditions, courtesy of a decent opening stand between Pathum Nissanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama, who was promoted up the order.

The contest was in the balance at the halfway mark, with Sri Lanka’s score at 124/3. Brilliant Dutch performance ensured that Sri Lanka were bowled out for 233 in 47.5 overs.

In reply, Netherlands were rocked by Sri Lanka early on, losing a flurry of wickets in the opening Powerplay.

At the 15-over mark, Netherlands were in all kinds of trouble at 64/6 with Max O’Dowd (22*) and Logan van Been (4*) at the crease.

Netherlands were bowled out for 105 and Sri Lanka emerged as the winners of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier.