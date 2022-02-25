Sri Lanka Announce Squad For 2-Test Series Against India

Colombo: Sri Lanka on Friday announced an 18-man Test squad for the upcoming 2-match series against India.

Meanwhile, Wanindu Hasaranga, who was ruled out of the T20I series after extended Covid-19 isolation in Australia, will return to Sri Lanka, the board confirmed.

“Maheesh Theekshana will return home, whilst Wanindu Hasaranga also will return home from Australia,” the SLC added.

Meanwhile, Dimuth Karunaratne will lead Sri Lanka in the Test series while Dhananjaya de Silva will be his deputy. Kusal Mendis has been added to the squad but his availability will be subject to fitness.

Sri Lanka Cricket’s Selection Committee selected the following 18 member squad.

Test Squad

Dimuth Karunaratne – Captain

Pathum Nissanka

Lahiru Thirimanne

Dhananjaya de Silva – Vice-Captain

Kusal Mendis – subject to fitness

Angelo Mathews

Dinesh Chandimal

Charith Asalanka

Niroshan Dickwella

Chamika Karunaratne

Ramesh Mendis – will not take part due to an injury

Lahiru Kumara

Suranga Lakmal

Dushmantha Chameera

Vishwa Fernando

Jeffrey Vandersay

Praveen Jayawickrema

Lasith Embuldeniya

In the meantime, Niroshan Dickwella and Dhananjaya De Silva have been drafted into the T20I squad in place of injured Kusal Mendis and Maheesh Theekshana.

Both Mendis and Theekshana suffered hamstring injuries during the 5th T20I vs Australia.

