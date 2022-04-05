SRH vs LSG | IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs

Mumbai: Lucknow Super Giants on Monday beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs to record the second consecutive win of their IPL maiden season.

Chasing 170 for the win, Sunrisers Hyderabad lost openers Williamson and Abhishek Sharma, and Aiden Markram perished on 12 as the side slumped to 83 for three after 11 overs.

Avesh Khan removed both the openers while Krunal Pandya picked the wicket of Aiden Markram. Krunal then removed Rahul Tripathi (44) as well. Avesh picked up four and Jason Holder plucked three wickets in the final over as Hyderabad managed to post just 157/9 in 20 overs.

Earlier, KL Rahul (68 off 50) and all-rounder Deepak Hooda (51 off 33 balls) hit half-centuries as Lucknow Super Giants scored 169 for 7. Holder finished with 3/34 and Krunal also added two wickets under his belt.