SRH say no to practice before IPL 2024 final but KKR ready to sweat it out





Chennai: Ahead of the big game in Chennai, Sunrisers Hyderabad cancelled their practice session for the final and opted for a much-needed rest day amid the humidity in the city, having only played at the venue on Friday. Meanwhile, the Gambhir-inspired Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) side did not just practice on Friday, but will also hold a net session on Saturday evening between 6 PM to 9 PM IST.



KKR indulging in intense practice sessions ahead of the final is due to a lack of game time. In the last two weeks, they played just one match, as both their final two league games—against Gujarat Titans on May 13 and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on May 19—were abandoned due to rain. Prior to the Qualifier 1 tie against SRH, their last IPL match was against Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 11.



This will be the third time KKR will face SRH in IPL 2024. They also faced each other in their campaign openers on March 23 at the Eden Gardens where KKR had emerged victoriously, winning by just 4 runs.