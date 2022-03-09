Sreesanth Announces Retirement From Indian Domestic Cricket

Kochi: The 39-year-old India pacer S Sreesanth announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday.

The fast bowler said he made the ‘right and honourable’ decision, saying it doesn’t bring him happiness, but he does not regret the call.

Sreesanth took to Twitter to announce his retirement from all formats of the game.

“It has been an honor to represent my family, my teammates, and the people of India. Nd everyone who loves the game. With much sadness but without regret, I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from the Indian domestic (first class and all formats) cricket,” he said.

For the next generation of cricketers..I have chosen to end my first class cricket career. This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honorable action to take at this time in my life. I ve cherished every moment,” he added.

The senior pacer said he is open to playing franchise-based leagues across the world once the Board of Control for Cricket tin India (BCCI) gives him the go-ahead and being part of coaching set-ups in the near future. He added that he decided to retire from domestic cricket to make way for youngsters in the Kerala domestic set-up.

Notably, the BCCI banned Sreesanth in August 2013 along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan.

Sreesanth’s life ban for alleged spot-fixing in the 2013 edition of the IPL was reduced to seven years by BCCI Ombudsman DK Jain last year.

Sreesanth, who returned to play Ranji Trophy after a gap of nine years, last played competitive cricket when he represented Kerala in the premier domestic tournament against Meghalaya in Saurashtra in February 2022. Sreesanth also played Vijay Hazare Trophy for Kerala last year.

Sreesanth played 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20Is for India between 2005 and 2011. He was part of the T20 World Cup-winning team under MS Dhoni in 2007 and the 50-over World Cup-winning side in 2011.