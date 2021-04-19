SRC To Address People Of Odisha At 7 PM

Bhubaneswar: As the COVID situation in the State is deteriorating day by day and the daily spike is on the rise, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) is expected to make some important announcement at 7 PM today.

It is to be noted that Odisha today reported its highest-ever spike in COVID-19 cases as 4445 fresh infections were detected in the state in the last 24 hours. Out of the 4445 cases, 2574 were detected in quarantine while 1871 are local contact cases.

Meanwhile, four more persons also succumbed to the deadly virus in the past 24 hours.