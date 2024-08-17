SRC Alerts 14 Odisha Districts as Heavy Rains Predicted for Next 3 Days

Bhubaneswar: In view of the development of a low-pressure area, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for various regions of Odisha until August 20, 2024.

The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Satyabrata Sahu, on Friday, directed the collectors of 14 districts to gear up for the IMD’s predicted heavy rainfall from August 16 to August 20, 2024.

Collectors from Angul, Bargarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, and Sundargarh have been alerted to the possibility of widespread rainfall with isolated instances of heavy to very heavy showers, which may lead to flash floods or flood conditions in rivers and streams.

In addition, urban areas might experience waterlogging. The SRC has instructed the Collectors to ensure that engineers monitor the embankments, particularly those that are weak or vulnerable. They have also been advised to position flood-fighting materials at key locations and to act swiftly to prevent any breaches or road damage.

Urban local bodies have been directed to arrange for the dewatering of areas anticipated to be affected by waterlogging.