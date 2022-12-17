Sradhanjali, Erstwhile Aide of Archana, Walks Out Of ED Office After 12-hrs of Grilling

Bhubaneswar: Sradhanjali Behera, the erstwhile associate of lady blackmailer Archana Nag, walked out of the ED office here after a 12-hour-long grilling session with the infamous couple Archana Nag and her husband Jagabandhu Chand.

While coming out of the ED office, Sradhanjali also briefly responded to the queries of the media persons waiting outside with bunch of questions. Sradhanjali said that she has given all information to the investigation agency asked from her.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the high-profile sex and extortion case against Archana Nag and husband Jagabandhu Chand today quizzed Nag’s former aide Sradhanjali Behera face-to-face with the couple. The ED officials made the trio sit face-to-face and queried them from various aspects.

This was Sradhanjali’s third appearance before the ED. The probe agency officials have said that they have ascertained some vital clues from Sradhanjali during questioning.

Archana Nag reportedly fell ill during interrogation to Sradhanjali. A team of doctors was called from Capital hospital to examine her health. Today, the ED also questioned some employees of two established jewellery shops in Bhubaneswar regarding purchase of ornaments by Archana Nag and her husband Jagabandhu Chand. The jewellery shops have reportedly produced all related documents.