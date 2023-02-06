Sr National Volleyball Ch’ship: Odisha Women Team qualify for Quarter Finals for 1st time

The 71st Senior National Volleyball (Men & Women) Championship is held at Guwahati, Assam from 02nd to 09th February 2023.

In the history of 71 years of senior national volleyball championship the Odisha Volleyball Women team entered the quarter finals for the first time by defeating the mighty Tamil Nadu team in straight sets by a score of (25-16, 25-11 & 25-20).

For Odisha Setter Devika, Blocker Aswani & Utkarsha, Attacker Chetna (Captain) & Stancy, Allrounder Kamlesh & Libero Anannaya played a vital role for this achievement.

The Odisha Men Team narrowly missed the quarter finals berth after a fighting display against a formidable Delhi team in a five setter match (23-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20 & 15-17)

The Captain & Coach of Odisha Boys & Girls Team thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta, President Volleyball Federation of India for supporting players by organizing camps at KIIT & KISS which supports Odisha Team to perform better in nationals. Last year also for his support first Odisha Men & Women teams won Bronze Medals in Federation Cup.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta congratulated the Odisha team for creating history and hard work. He also thanked Shri. Naveen Patnaik, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha for creating a positive and favourable atmosphere for sports persons of the state for which Odisha is performing well not only in volleyball but also in events like Athletics, Weightlifting, Hockey, Football and many other sports.