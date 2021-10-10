Squid Game Fame Jung Ho-yeon Joins as International Ambassador of Louis Vuitton

Seoul: Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon, who played Player 067 in the show, was recently appointed as the international brand ambassador of the luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

Ho-yeon joins the sensational K-pop band BTS as the second and only individual ambassador of the brand.

Talking about her campaign to the press, Ho-yeon said, “It’s an honour to return to the fashion house that she once modelled for. I look forward to all the moments with Louis Vuitton as a global ambassador.”