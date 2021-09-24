‘Squid Game’ Actresses Gain Massive Social Media Followers!

Seoul: Lee Yoo Mi, who plays Ji Young in ‘Squid Game’, gained five times more followers on her personal Instagram, after appearing in the South Korean series.

The South Korean actress, who is part of the Netflix original series Squid Game, only had 40,000 followers on September 18.

Shortly after the release of ‘Squid Game’, which drew explosive attention from viewers during the Chuseok holidays, the number of Lee Yoo Mi’s followers increased to more than 250,000 followers as of September 21.

Lee Yoo Mi was born in 1994 and first made her debut as an actress back in 2009. She recently also garnered interest when she won a 1:1000 audition and was cast in the film ‘Hostage’.

Similarly, Actress Jung Ho Yeon, who is appearing on the Netflix original series ‘Squid Game,’ is quickly gaining immense popularity from South Korean fans as well as overseas fans with a massive increase in social media followers.

Jung Ho Yeon, a model turned actress, perfectly depicted the role of Kang Sae Byeok and grabbed the viewers with her exceptional acting skills. With the show gaining popularity, Jung Ho Yeon is also gaining much attention and recognition. She has gained popularity not only in South Korea but also from overseas viewers, causing her follower number to skyrocket. In just a few days, Jung Ho Yeon’s Instagram follower number increased from 400 thousand.