“Squid Game 2” Welcomes Lee Jung Jae’s Return As Player 456

Seoul: “Squid Game” Season 2 is gearing up for a new round of thrilling games!

On August 12, “Squid Game” Season 2 unveiled a “Welcome Players” teaser to introduce the new contestants’ numbers.

“Squid Game” centers on a mysterious survival game with a reward of 45.6 billion won (approximately $33 million) on the line. Season 2 picks up with Seong Gi Hun (Lee Jung Jae), who gave up on going to the United States to pursue his own goals linked to the deadly game he won in Season 1.

The teaser features the backs of numerous contestants. Notably, the clip announces the return of Player 456, Seong Gi Hun.

Season 2 of “Squid Game” will premiere on December 26.