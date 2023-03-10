‘Spy Pigeon’ To Be Sent To CFSL For Examination

Jagatsinghpur: The suspected ‘spy pigeon’ which was caught from a fishing boat in Paradip sea will be sent to Central Forensic Science Laboratory for examination.

Jagatsinghpur SP Rahul PR said the bird and camera with microchip will be sent to the CFSL at Kolkata or Hyderabad for examination as the State laboratory was not successful in examining the spy.

The device fitted with the legs of the bird and writings scribbled on its wings will be checked at CFSL, he added.

The pigeon was sent to the SFL in Bhubaneswar on Thursday for examination. After examination, the bird will be handed over the dog and pigeon squad in Cuttack to know whether it was trained.

On Wednesday, some fishermen caught th bird fitted with a mini camera and a microchip in the sea. They handed over it to Paradip Marine police. The pigeon was caught by the fishermen of a trawler around 40 nautical miles off Paradip coast on Tuesday.

The fishermen said a tiny camera and microchip were fitted on both its legs. The camera was covered in black tape. Besides, something was scribbled on its wings in a language which is unknown to them

“We will take the help of linguists as police personnel are unable to interpret the message written on its wings. We have also requested cyber experts to join the investigation,” the SP informed.