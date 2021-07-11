‘Sputnik V Effective Up To 90 Percention Against Delta Strain Of COVID-19’

Novosibirsk: The Head of Novosibirsk State University’s Laboratory and corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) Sergey Netesovb said that Viral vector and mRNA vaccines, including Russia’s Sputnik V, provide enough protection against the new Delta strain of the COVID-19.

“According to data from the UK, the US and other countries, mRNA and vector vaccines, including our Sputnik V, protect against it [the Delta variant], albeit to a lesser extent, but they do protect against it. They offered 95 per cent protection against the initial strain and now they give 90% protection against the ‘delta’ variant,” Netesov said.

He added that the vaccines already developed should be used as they are quite effective.

At the end of June, Vladimir Gushchin, the head of the population variability mechanisms laboratory of the Gamaleya research center that developed the Sputnik V vaccine, said that the Russian shots guarantee almost 100 per cent protection against severe and fatal cases of COVID-19 caused by the Delta strain.

According to an interim analysis from a trial published in The Lancet medical journal, the Sputnik V vaccine has 91.6 per cent efficacy.

Meanwhile, the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, which developed Sputnik V, and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) have reported that Sputnik V has 97.6 per cent efficacy.