Spurious Medical Drugs Worth Rs 1.70 Lakh Seized In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Drugs worth Rs 1.70 lakh have been seized from two medical agencies across the State.

As per reports, the drugs were seized from Jharsuguda and Bargarh districts after the companies confirmed that the medicines were not manufactured by them.

The fake medicines were seized from Amit Medical Agencies in Jharsuguda and Vikash & Co in Bargarh, said reports.

The enforcement officials informed that these drugs were supplied from three firms located in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.