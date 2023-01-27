Spurious Liquor Seized In Nuapada, One Held

Nuapada: The Excise department on Thursday night seized a huge cache of spurious liquor and arrested a person in this connection.

The arrested accused has been identified as Vikash Kumar from Bihar.

According to reports, the excise department team was patrolling at Khariar Road railway station when they saw a youth moving suspiciously. During interrogation, the youth revealed that he had come to supply liquor to local traders there.

Several cases are registered against the arrested youth, Vikash, at Balangir, Kalahandi, Sambalpur, Bargarh and Rayagada districts.

On the basis of the information, Excise personnel raided a house at Mudipada in the town and seized 15 liters of spurious liquor, 51,327 corks, 10,333 labels and 22,780 stickers there.