Spurious IMFL worth Rs 10 lakh seized, 3 bootleggers held

Baripada: Excise sleuths confiscated spurious IMFL worth Rs 10 lakh & arrested 3 persons after raiding an auto-rickshaw at Batagram under Kamardha Police limits in Jaleswar.

As per available reports, acting on reliable inputs, the excise officials conducted a raid and intercepted an auto-rickshaw. Following this, they seized the hooch.

Reportedly, two out of the three bootleggers are said to be from Bihar and were transporting the hooch from West Bengal.